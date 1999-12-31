The cover story charts the likely future course of the information revolution throughout the world, identifies potential forms of global governance that might become necessary as a result, and suggests an American “information strategy” appropriate for a global information age. A story on youth violence examines the issue in terms of public health, proposing that there could be different kinds of remedies for different kinds of violent youth, distinguishing particularly between boys and girls. An article on electricity deregulation suggests how utility companies could provide reliable electricity more efficiently, which would be necessary under deregulation. Brief news articles discuss the growing use of the Internet in China and the resulting challenge to the government’s authoritarian policies; the physiological nature of drug abuse and addiction; and the “feedback” loop between terrorism and popular culture.

