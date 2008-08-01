The cover story about “issues over the horizon” contains 11 essays, highlighting major public policy problems that have eluded the mainstream media radar and pointing toward solutions that have been likewise overlooked. The 11 issues encompass the aging couple (Medicare and Social Security), corporate America's next big scandal, innovative infrastructure, the potential failure of electronic voting machines, a reality check for defense spending, a new anti-American coalition, the future of diplomacy, corporate counterinsurgency, the germ insurgency, a second reproductive revolution, and the emergence of the nexus-state. A feature story on the invisible wounds of war quantifies the tangible consequences and proposes systemic health care reforms. Other stories discuss the legacy of electrical engineer Willis Ware, the rise of the Bard Prison Initiative, and the need to return to some core principles of nuclear deterrence.

