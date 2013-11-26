The cover story discusses the potential benefits of a binational effort at labor reform between the United States and Mexico, including the establishment of a binational immigration agency and the passage of a bilateral social security agreement. One feature story explores British, French, and German defense policies in the face of austerity, while another details seven areas where the Affordable Care Act will alter the U.S. health insurance landscape. An infographic illustrates the cost-effectiveness of correctional education programs, while the Publisher's Page recommends three ways to close the "readiness gap" that separates children who have access to early education resources from those who do not. The voices in Public Square comment on suicide prevention, "suffix trees," online privacy, alternatives to drones, and developments in North Korea, Kurdistan, Libya, Somalia, China, and Syria.

