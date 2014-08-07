The cover story describes the growing black markets for cybercrime and explains how private companies, defense contractors, and law enforcement and other government agencies could rise to this challenge. Another feature highlights research on medical innovation, listing ten ways that policymakers could encourage innovators to focus on products that curb health spending while also boosting health. A "Window on the World" graphic maps the effectiveness of U.S. security cooperation efforts around the globe, while a "Numbers in the News" entry details the potential costs of allowing the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act to expire. The voices in Public Square comment on the growth of telehealth, a strategic approach to homeland security, care for dementia, exchanging prisoners with the Taliban, investing in Africa, and the unrest in Ukraine, Syria, and Iraq. Guest speakers present "barrier-breaking stories" and "breathtaking medical frontiers." The Publisher's Page probes the public policy wisdom of Victor Hugo.

This report is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications are program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units. Some corporate publications are published in the AR series as Annual Reports or as Administrative Reports. Administrative Reports are often required by the client or sponsor and provide a status report on work resulting from a contract.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.