In the U.S. Air Force, Not Every Role Needs an Aviator
How RAND Can Help Revise Requirements to Accurately State the Demand for Pilots
Published Oct 21, 2024
How RAND Can Help Revise Requirements to Accurately State the Demand for Pilots
Published Oct 21, 2024
The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has worked for decades to correct its ongoing shortage of pilots. The issue raises a key question: Is the USAF short on pilots, long on staffing requirements—or both? It is a question that the USAF is examining and one that RAND has both the resources and the expertise to help answer.
This publication is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications include program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.