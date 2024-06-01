Comments on a SHAPE Requirements Study

RAND researchers spent a week at SHAPE Headquarters in Europe while the Plans Branch of the Plans, Policy, and Operations Division, SHAPE Headquarters, was engaged in a 1956 requirements study. RAND researchers assisted participating officers in defining what a requirements study entailed and how it should be carried out. After reviewing the study’s formulation and progression at a given point, the researchers decided to suggest a formulation that would be consistent and applicable to the problem at hand. This paper is reproduced from a memorandum that the authors prepared for Colonel R. Worden, a member of the Plans, Policy, and Operations Division, SHAPE Headquarters.

This report is part of the RAND document series. The RAND Document (D), a product of RAND from 1948 to 1970, was an internal working paper written as a step in a continuing study within RAND, which could be expanded, modified, or withdrawn at any time.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.