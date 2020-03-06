Equal Pay for Equal Work

This study identifies key concepts in the debate about pay transparency measures. It maps out both their implementation across EU Member States, and the positions of key stakeholders on making them legally binding through EU legislation. Evidence from the reviewed literature shows that pay transparency measures help address unjustified or discriminatory wage gaps. These measures are also associated with concerns about administrative costs (mainly for employers) and issues of pay confidentiality.

This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

Permission is given to duplicate this electronic document for personal use only, as long as it is unaltered and complete. Copies may not be duplicated for commercial purposes. Unauthorized posting of RAND PDFs to a non-RAND Web site is prohibited. RAND PDFs are protected under copyright law. For information on reprint and linking permissions, please visit the RAND Permissions page.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.