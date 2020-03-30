Strengthening China's Public Health Response System

Today, the world is experiencing a pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 is the third disease from a coronavirus to cause a global outbreak, after severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and the second that emerged from China. During the 17 years between the SARS and the COVID-19 outbreaks, China has quadrupled its share of the world economy, lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, and established a national health insurance system covering 95% of its 1.4 billion people. Will China's public heath response to a coronavirus epidemic be different this time?

This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.