Researching Violence Against Health Care

This report is the result of research undertaken by RAND Europe, commissioned by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Elrha to provide a Situational Analysis and Review of the Evidence Base on violence against healthcare, as part of the ICRC's Health Care in Danger Initiative. The report investigates the current status of research on violence against healthcare, identifies research gaps and conducts an initial prioritisation of future research. This is achieved through a combination of structured literature review, key informant interviews, and a series of internal workshops held at RAND Europe.

