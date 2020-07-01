Researching Violence Against Health Care

Gaps and Priorities

Published in: Elrha website (2020)

Posted on RAND.org on July 02, 2020

by Kate Cox, Richard Flint, Marina Favaro, Linda Slapakova, Ruth Harris

Read More

Access further information on this document at www.elrha.org

This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

This report is the result of research undertaken by RAND Europe, commissioned by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Elrha to provide a Situational Analysis and Review of the Evidence Base on violence against healthcare, as part of the ICRC's Health Care in Danger Initiative. The report investigates the current status of research on violence against healthcare, identifies research gaps and conducts an initial prioritisation of future research. This is achieved through a combination of structured literature review, key informant interviews, and a series of internal workshops held at RAND Europe.

Access further information on this document at www.elrha.org

This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

Research conducted by

This report is part of the RAND Corporation external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.