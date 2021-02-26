Have Any of Xinjiang's Detention Facilities Closed?

Journal Article
Investigating the Growth of Detention Facilities in Xinjiang Using Nighttime Lighting
Feb 26, 2021
Published in: Tearline website (2021)
Posted on RAND.org on February 26, 2021
This report, the second in a three-part series, employs a novel empirical approach to systematically assess the current operating status of known detention facilities in Xinjiang using nighttime lighting. This analysis provides new, empirical evidence to suggest that the overwhelming majority of detention facilities in Xinjiang remain active, operational, and in many cases, still under construction—despite Chinese claims to the contrary.
A growing body of research has systematically documented China's efforts to imprison, detain, and re-educate ethnic Uyghur and minority groups throughout its western Xinjiang province. In this three-part investigation, RAND researchers explore new data on nighttime lighting in Xinjiang to offer new, empirical insights into China's efforts to reeducate, detain, and imprison its Uyghur and ethnic minority populations across Xinjiang.
