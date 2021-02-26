Explaining Variation in the Growth and Decline of Detention Facilities Across Xinjiang

Journal Article
Investigating the Growth of Detention Facilities in Xinjiang Using Nighttime Lighting
Feb 26, 2021
Published in: Tearline website (2021)
Posted on RAND.org on February 26, 2021
This article was published outside of RAND.
This report, the final in our series, explores trends in the growth and decline of nighttime lighting over detention facilities across Xinjiang. It reveals evidence to suggest that long-term prisons have become a greater priority than reeducation centers, along with those located in rural areas or in areas administered by the XPCC, among other trends. Overall, this report helps chart the current trajectory of China's widespread detention of Uyghur and ethnic minority populations in the region.
A growing body of research has systematically documented China's efforts to imprison, detain, and re-educate ethnic Uyghur and minority groups throughout its western Xinjiang province. In this three-part investigation, RAND researchers explore new data on nighttime lighting in Xinjiang to offer new, empirical insights into China's efforts to reeducate, detain, and imprison its Uyghur and ethnic minority populations across Xinjiang.
