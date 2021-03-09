The Covid-19 Pandemic and Intimate Partner Violence Against Women in the EU

Project
Examining the impact of COVID-19 for women victims of intimate partner violence and their children
Mar 8, 2021
Published in: European Institute for Gender Equality website (March 2021)
Posted on RAND.org on March 09, 2021
This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.
This study offers a preliminary overview of the measures undertaken across the EU to support victims of violence during the Covid-19 outbreak (from March until the end of September 2020), identifies examples of promising practices and provides initial recommendations for the EU and Member States on how to better support victims during the pandemic, as well as in other potential crises.
Although more research is needed to fully assess the extent of the emerging challenges, the findings from this study can be used to further explore the issues and contribute to the development of governmental strategies on prevention of gender-based violence and on crisis preparedness.
This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.