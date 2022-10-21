Written Evidence Submitted by RAND Europe

This document provides RAND Europe's submission of evidence in relation to the UK House of Commons Defence Select Committee's Call for Evidence on Defence and Climate Change.

This document draws upon the body of previous RAND research informing the preparation of the UK MOD's Climate Change and Sustainability (CC&S) Strategic Approach, published in 2021, as well as broader work for the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) on how technologies may contribute to Defence's ability to adapt and mitigate the impacts of climate change as well as achieve greater sustainability. RAND Europe's studies supporting the preparation of the CC&S Strategic Approach are publicly available, namely the reports on A Changing Climate: Exploring the Implications of Climate Change for UK Defence and Security (2020) and Crisis Response in a Changing Climate: Implications of Climate Change for UK Defence Logistics in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) Operations (2021).

Each section of this document corresponds to a question posed by the Select Committee. This evidence submission covers Questions 2, 3 and 4 as these correspond most directly to RAND's research in this area.