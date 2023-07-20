Study on the Factors Influencing the Uptake of EU-funded Security Research Outcomes

The uptake of innovation stemming from EU-funded security research is not a single-step process, and there is no single method of ensuring the market uptake of successful research results. Innovation uptake needs to be contemplated as a long process that is conditioned by several enabling actions to be taken before research is even planned and long after it is completed. The purpose of the study was to improve the understanding of the factors that hinder or foster the uptake of the results delivered by the civil security area of the overall EU-funded programme for research and innovation. The study also focused on exchanging methods and best practices which ensure that innovation can pass from the realm of research to the realm of the market and to define the avenues that are fostering uptake of innovation.

