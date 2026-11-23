More than 1 in 5 US children between the ages of 2 and 5 years have dental caries, commonly called tooth decay, which disproportionately affects children from low-income households. Community water fluoridation (CWF) is a cornerstone of population-level caries prevention, yet approximately 124 million people in the US (37%), lack access to optimal CWF levels. For children in these communities, oral fluoride supplementation is an evidence-based method to prevent caries.

CWF and oral fluoride access are under threat. Despite long-standing evidence of CWF’s health benefits and cost savings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency are investigating risks associated with CWF, and Utah and Florida recently banned CWF. Although the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommend primary care medical clinicians prescribe oral fluoride supplements for children aged 6 months through 4 years living in fluoride-deficient communities, in 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) threatened to ban ingestible fluoride prescription products for children younger than 3 years—subsequently issuing a warning without new evidence rather than a full ban. In this policy environment, it is critically important to understand access to fluoride for children. In this study, we use an all-payer claims database (APCD) to examine fluoride prescription fills among young children in Massachusetts by CWF access and insurance type. We hypothesized higher fill rates among children without CWF access.