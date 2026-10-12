From Vision to Practice
How District Leaders Would Improve Civic Learning
ResearchPosted on rand.org Oct 12, 2026Published in: Center on Reinventing Public Education website (October 2026)
How District Leaders Would Improve Civic Learning
ResearchPosted on rand.org Oct 12, 2026Published in: Center on Reinventing Public Education website (October 2026)
As the 2026 midterms approach, the public and policymakers are asking whether schools are truly preparing students to participate in civic life. This third brief in our series from the American School District Panel (ASDP), a research partnership between RAND and CRPE, draws on Spring 2026 survey data and interviews with 28 district leaders to learn more about what district leaders want their civics programs to accomplish and what they need to get there.
This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
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