Overview
AK Keskin is a Ph.D. candidate in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. His research interests include educational outcomes, cognitive/noncognitive skill formation, experimental/behavioral policy research, teacher/principal quality, workforce development, international affairs and migration.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a senior project manager and researcher at Koç University for a European Research Commission-funded large-scale field RCT that studied the causal role of peer interactions and the nature of the classroom environment in the formation of individual beliefs, attitudes, behaviors, outcomes and noncognitive skills. He was also a senior research fellow studying migration policy at the Oxford Centre for Technology and Development, and additionally worked on projects to improve student outcomes in Sudan, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone during his graduate studies. Keskin holds an M.Sc. in comparative and international education from the University of Oxford (St. Antony's College) and a B.S. in international business and economics with a minor in government and world affairs from the University of Tampa.
Research Focus
Recent Projects
- Puerto Rico Economic & Disaster Recovery Plan: Education Sector
- Teacher Learning and Support through Instructional Media
- Evidence-based Drug Prevention Programs in Schools