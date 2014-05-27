Dementia's Mounting Toll on the U.S. Economy

Dementia costs Americans hundreds of billions of dollars per year, and the annual cost could top half a trillion dollars by 2040 due to the "graying" of the U.S. population. The "market costs" of dementia already exceed those for cancer and heart disease, while the "informal costs" of home care for those with dementia can raise the total expense nearly 50 to 100 percent, depending on the calculation method. The National Alzheimer's Project Act, signed into law in 2011, calls for these kinds of cost calculations, along with new treatments and improved care for people with dementia. In addition, says research leader Michael Hurd, director of the RAND Center for the Study of Aging, "This calls for an insurance-style solution, one in which the costs of long-term care could be spread across the entire population rather than being concentrated on the unlucky few."

Market Costs

Market costs of dementia in 2010 Medicare $10,524,823,690 Out of pocket $23,688,502,158 Formal home care $21,715,097,716 Nursing home care $53,067,752,009 Total $108,996,175,573

Informal Costs

Millions of Americans provide unpaid, informal care for a family member with dementia, and many nonrelatives provide care as well. This informal caregiving represents a cost to society in the form of lost productivity and income. Researchers took two approaches to estimating the value of informal care: forgone wages (what caregivers would have earned if they had spent their time working in the labor market rather than caring for someone with dementia) and replacement cost (the cost of the equivalent service when provided through a home health agency).

Informal home care cost per estimation approach Forgone wages 50 billion dollars Replacement cost 106 billion dollars

Dementia's 2010 annual costs relative to other diseases

Dementia 109 billion dollars Heart Disease 102 billion dollars Cancer 77 billion dollars

Who has dementia?

3 in 20 Americans 71 or older have dementia

12% of women

9% of men

17% of Hispanics

10% of whites

18% of other race/ethnicity

15% of unmarried

7% of married

16% who didn’t finish high school

10% of high school grads

7% who went beyond high school

Soaring Caseload

Cases of dementia may more than double by 2040

Projected dementia cases 2010 3.8 million 2020 4.5 million 2030 6.4 million 2040 9.1 million

That’s an increase of about 5 million Americans with dementia

Soaring Costs

Dementia's total annual economic cost will grow accordingly

Projected dementia costs (using replacement cost) 2010 215 billion dollars 2020 255 billion dollars 2030 361 billion dollars 2040 511 billion dollars

That's an increase of 138%

NOTE: All totals in 2010 U.S. dollars.

