Danger in the Aisles?

Candy at the Cash Register
Oct 1, 2012
Safely Navigating the Grocery Store Can Be Harder Than It Sounds
Have you ever come home with a grocery bag full of food that you didn’t mean to buy? That’s because you might have less control over your food choices than you think. How and where items are placed in grocery stores can influence your purchases and, therefore, your eating habits. Some argue that food design and placement are hidden risk factors for food-related chronic diseases and, as such, should be regulated for consumer protection. For now, though, shoppers are on their own. Here are six things to ask yourself as you navigate the aisles:
Shopping while tired — or stressed — can make you more likely to choose foods high in sugar and fat.
Being distracted can reduce your ability to resist buying foods—like sweets, soda, and chips — that you might later regret.
Items placed in prominent end-of-aisle spots account for about 30 percent of all grocery store sales.
Many food choices are made without full conscious awareness or deliberation. It’s easy to pick up items you know you should be trying to avoid.
People lack the capacity to fully control their eye gaze. Marketers use this to their advantage when crafting their displays.
Brace yourself for impulse marketing. That checkout-lane candy bar "calling your name" has been artfully placed.
