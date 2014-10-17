A Step in the Right Direction

Exercising for Your Heart Health

Making physical activity part of your daily routine now can pay off with a lifetime of health benefits. Small steps can lead to a better quality of life, so it is worthwhile to make changes in your everyday routine in order to improve your health.

Increasing Physical Activity and Reducing Sedentary Time Can Help You

Improve blood pressure and diabetes levels

Reduce risk of developing blood pressure and diabetes

Sharpen mental clarity

Improve sleep patterns

Lower cholesterol levels

Control weight and reduce body fat

Increase self-esteem

What You Can Do Now to Put Your Best Foot Forward

Get up to stretch and move around after each hour of sitting

Develop a support system of friends and family that you can rely on for encouragement

Get your loved ones moving together, and include your family pet!

Encourage your co-workers to go outside and hold "walking meetings"

Use stairs instead of an elevator

Choose parking spots further from the entrance

Minimize time in front of TV and computer screens

Track your physical activity to stay motivated! -- Use pen & paper, a tracking app, or mobile device.

Sticking wit h one small change at a time for 4-6 weeks helps it become pa rt of your daily routine. Improving your health with small steps can be easier than you might imagine.

This infographic is based on research conducted within RAND Health and documented in the Effects of Constrained Choices and Social Policies (Cambridge University Press, 2008) by Chloe E. Bird and Patricia P. Rieker. RAND is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.