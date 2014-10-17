Commercial Book
Gender and Health: The Effects of Constrained Choices and Social Policies
Mar 9, 2008
Exercising for Your Heart Health
Making physical activity part of your daily routine now can pay off with a lifetime of health benefits. Small steps can lead to a better quality of life, so it is worthwhile to make changes in your everyday routine in order to improve your health.
Sticking wit h one small change at a time for 4-6 weeks helps it become pa rt of your daily routine. Improving your health with small steps can be easier than you might imagine.
This infographic is based on research conducted within RAND Health and documented in the Effects of Constrained Choices and Social Policies (Cambridge University Press, 2008) by Chloe E. Bird and Patricia P. Rieker.
