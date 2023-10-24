Trends in U.S. Veteran Demographics

Report
A Summary of Veteran-Related Statistics
Oct 24, 2023
RAND Veterans Policy Research Institute
Nationally, the overall number of veterans has been steadily declining.=
The population of post-9/11 veterans is younger, more diverse (in terms of sex and race/ethnicity), and more educated than earlier cohorts of veterans.
|Average age
|Hispanic
|Black
|Multiracial/other
|White
|Female
|College degree
|Post-9/11
|39
|13%
|15%
|7%
|65%
|17%
|35%
|Pre-9/11
|68
|6%
|11%
|4%
|79%
|7%
|28%
NOTE: Post-9/11 refers to veterans who served after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Pre-9/11 refers to veterans who served exclusively prior to 9/11.
The largest populations of veterans reside in states with numerous military bases, including Texas, California, and Florida. States with the highest proportions of veterans include Western states and Virginia.
SOURCE: Features information from American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample 1-year files, 2019 and 2007.
This infographic describes work done in RAND Education and Labor and documented in A Summary of Veteran-Related Statistics, by Eric Robinson, Justin W. Lee, Teague Ruder, Megan S. Schuler, Gilad Wenig, Carrie M. Farmer, Jessica Phillips, and Rajeev Ramchand, RR-A1363-5, 2023 (available at www.rand.org/t/RRA1363-5). To view this infographic online, visit www.rand.org/t/IGA1363-2
© 2023 RAND Corporation
IG-A1363-2
Funding for this publication was made possible by a generous gift from Daniel J. Epstein through the Epstein Family Foundation. The research was conducted by the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute within RAND Education and Labor.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
