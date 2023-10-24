U.S. Veteran Labor Market Trends

RAND Veterans Policy Research Institute

Trends in U.S. Veteran Demographics

Veteran Population Size

Nationally, the overall number of veterans has been steadily declining.

2007 22,916,819 2019 17,411,251

Changing Veteran Demographics

The population of post-9/11 veterans is younger, more diverse (in terms of sex and race/ethnicity), and more educated than earlier cohorts of veterans.

Average age Hispanic Black Multiracial/other White Female College degree Post-9/11 39 13% 15% 7% 65% 17% 35% Pre-9/11 68 6% 11% 4% 79% 7% 28%

NOTE: Post-9/11 refers to veterans who served after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Pre-9/11 refers to veterans who served exclusively prior to 9/11.

State of Residence

The largest populations of veterans reside in states with numerous military bases, including Texas, California, and Florida. States with the highest proportions of veterans include Western states and Virginia.

States with the largest populations of veteran residents

California 1,530,950 Texas 1,524,581 Ohio 708,965 Pennsylvania 799,031 Florida 1,311,355

States with the highest percentages of veteran residents

Alaska 10.9% Montana 10.1% Virginia 10.0% Wyoming 9.5% Idaho 9.2%

SOURCE: Features information from American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample 1-year files, 2019 and 2007.

