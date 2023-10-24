RAND Veterans Policy Research Institute

Prevalence of Past-Year Serious Psychological Distress Among U.S. Veterans

Gender

Serious psychological distress is nearly 3 times higher among female veterans than among male veterans.

Male 6.2% Female 18.1%

Age

Serious psychological distress is more than 6 times higher among veterans aged 18–34 than among veterans aged 65 or above.

Age 18-34 19.0% Age 35-49 13.8% Age 50-64 7.5% Age 65+ 3.0%

Race/Ethnicity

Serious psychological distress is 1.4 times higher among multiracial/other race veterans than among White veterans.

White 6.6% Black 7.5% Hispanic 8.8% Multiracial/other 9.2%

Sexual Identity

Serious psychological distress is more than 2 times higher among gay/lesbian veterans and nearly 3.5 times higher among bisexual veterans than among heterosexual veterans.

Heterosexual 6.9% Gay/lesbian 15.5% Bisexual 24.0%

SOURCE: National Survey on Drug Use and Health, pooled 2015-2019.

NOTE: Psychological distress is defined as a nonspecific indicator of probable mental health problems severe enough to cause some impairment in social, occupational, or school functioning and to require treatment.

