Changes in the Standards for Admitting Expert Evidence in Federal Civil Cases Since the Daubert Decision
ResearchPublished 2001
ResearchPublished 2001
In its 1993 Daubert decision, the United States Supreme Court clarified the standards judges should use in deciding whether to admit expert evidence into federal cases. The Supreme Court directed judges to evaluate the method and reasoning underlying the expert evidence and to admit only evidence that was reliable and relevant. This study examines how judges have changed the way they evaluate expert evidence since Daubert and how the parties proposing and challenging evidence have responded as a result.
The research described in this report was performed under the auspices of the RAND Institute for Civil Justice.
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