Compensation for Losses from the 9/11 Attacks
ResearchPublished Nov 2, 2004
ResearchPublished Nov 2, 2004
The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, caused tremendous loss of life, property, and income, and the resulting response from public and private organizations was unprecedented. This monograph examines the benefits received by those who were killed or seriously injured in the attacks and the benefits provided to individuals and businesses in New York City that suffered losses from the attack on the World Trade Center. The authors examine the performance of the four basic mechanisms of the compensation system in the United States – insurance, the tort system, government programs, and charity – in responding to the losses stemming from the events of 9/11. This assessment should be useful in understanding how the losses created by 9/11 differ from those following natural disasters and other catastrophic events, and can be used to develop objectives for compensation in the event of a future major attack.
The research in this report was conducted by the RAND Institute for Civil Justice.
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