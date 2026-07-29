Aggregated Claims Series
Volume 1: Codebook for Fee-for-Service Annual Expenditures and Visit Counts
Published 1986
Volume 1: Codebook for Fee-for-Service Annual Expenditures and Visit Counts
Published 1986
This codebook describes the contents of a data file from the Health Insurance Experiment (HIE), a large social experiment conducted by The RAND Corporation from 1974 to 1982 under a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The fee-for-service (FFS) annual expenditures and visit counts file documents yearly health care expenditure and visit totals for each HIE participant who used private, fee-for-service medical or dental care during the course of the HIE. Only FFS usage by FFS participants is presented, with one exception: FFS dental usage data for HIE participants enrolled in a health maintenance organization are included in the dental expenditures and visit counts.
This publication is part of the RAND note series. The note was a product of RAND from 1979 to 1993 that reported miscellaneous outputs of sponsored research for general distribution.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.