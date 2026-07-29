Aggregated Claims Series
Volume 4: Codebooks for Health Maintenance Organization and Seattle Fee-for-Service Visits — Outpatient and Inpatient
Published 1986
Volume 4: Codebooks for Health Maintenance Organization and Seattle Fee-for-Service Visits — Outpatient and Inpatient
Published 1986
This codebook describes the contents of a data file from the Health Insurance Experiment (HIE), a large social experiment conducted by The RAND Corporation from 1974 to 1982 under a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The health maintenance organization (HMO) and Seattle fee-for-service (FFS) visits files contain data concerning the use of inpatient and outpatient health services by Seattle FFS participants and participants enrolled in Group Health Cooperative of Puget Sound, a large prepaid group practice in Seattle. These files are useful for getting an overview of the services rendered to comparable FFS and HMO populations during covered visits and hospitalizations, and the total imputed expenditures for those visits.
This publication is part of the RAND note series. The note was a product of RAND from 1979 to 1993 that reported miscellaneous outputs of sponsored research for general distribution.
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