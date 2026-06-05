An Analysis of Venezuelan National Income Statistics: Sources and Methods
Expert InsightsPublished 1967
An examination of the methods and sources used by the Banco Central of Venezuela for preparation of the national expenditure, product, and income accounts. Although few variables have been collected consistently, and there is a wide range in data availability, Venezuela is among the most advanced of the developing nations in the collection and presentation of its national accounts. It is suggested, based on a detailed study of each variable in three accounts, that data for the previous years be consistently revised to enable the investigator to prepare a set of national accounts covering more than a few years. Census results from 1961 and 1963 on population, agriculture, and manufacturing should be used as quickly as possible to obtain new coefficients, to be compared in turn with those since the 1950 and 1953 censuses. Variable coefficients would result simply from comparing end points and calculating a logarithmic growth rate to them, leading toward an approximation of the real world. 102 pp.
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- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1968
- Pages: 102
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/P3846
- Document Number: P-3846
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