Innovations and Experiments in Uses of Health Manpower

A study of British and Soviet health care programs that might be applied in U.S. health services in order to develop new categories of medical manpower. The currently inadequate geographical distribution of medical care in the United States might be alleviated through the development and use of intermediate health professionals and high-level auxiliaries. Existing state regulations, however, impede the development and training of such medical manpower, and these regulations must be revised. Midwifery and coronary intensive care programs in Britain and feldsherism in Russia were examined to determine their suitability as models for a revised regulatory program in the United States. Although none was completely applicable, guidelines for regulatory revision were apparent. U.S. developments are not lagging behind the United Kingdom or USSR, but research must be pursued, along with the development of a regulatory program that will foster innovations and concurrently protect the patients. 22 pp.

