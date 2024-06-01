This paper describes the administration's thinking on NATO's future and the relationship between NATO and members of the former Warsaw Pact. A NATO meeting scheduled for January 10, 1994, is expected to discuss the question of NATO enlargement and how to adapt NATO to a changed world. The options on how to deal with enlargement include (1) do nothing; (2) bring Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary into NATO as soon as possible; and (3) enter into a "partnership for peace" based on individually negotiated agreements with Eastern European countries involving defense cooperation and training. The Russians have strong reservations regarding enlargement. The author advocates embracing the Eastern Europeans and helping them deal with their economic and security problems. Opening up NATO to the East, he believes, should be done with due regard to Russian interests and sensitivities, making clear to Moscow that a secure Eastern Europe is also in its interest.

