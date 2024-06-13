A Brief Naval Overview of the Baltic Sea Region
Published Jun 13, 2024
Download Free Electronic Document
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.2 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
The strategic environment in the Baltic Sea region has undergone two key changes since 2022: (1) intensified North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)–Russia tensions due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and (2) Finland's and Sweden's accessions to NATO. The region represents one of the largest interfaces between NATO and Russia, and essential civilian commerce and undersea infrastructure in the area are vulnerable to attack by Russia.
In this paper, the authors provide a brief overview of some key aspects of Baltic Sea naval affairs. They evaluate the physical environment of the Baltic Sea, the balance of naval forces within it, and the potential dynamics of the region in the event of conflict. The authors conclude that Russia could achieve some degree of sea denial with respect to the Baltic Sea and other Baltic nations, constraining these nations' ability to use the sea for military and essential commercial purposes.
This contradicts claims by some commentators that the Baltic Sea is "Lake NATO" because almost the entire coastline now belongs to NATO members and because Russia's military forces are being damaged by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Rather, Russia poses considerable threats to the Baltic Sea region, and NATO must avoid complacency and continue efforts to improve its capabilities in the region.
This key finding and subsequent observations should be useful for military commanders and national policymakers as they aim to deter and, if necessary, counter Russian aggression in the Baltic Sea.
Research conducted by
This work was sponsored was prepared for the Office of the Secretary of Defense conducted within the Navy and Marine Forces Program of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).
This commentary is part of the RAND expert insight series. RAND Expert Insights present perspectives on timely policy issues. All RAND Expert Insights undergo peer review to ensure high standards for quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.