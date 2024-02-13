Enhancing Lateral Entry Initiatives in the U.S. Air Force to Increase Uniformed Senior Leader Diversity and Overall Innovation

Commentary
Demystifying the Wealth Gap to Inform Military Talent Management Decisions
Jan 29, 2024
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.2 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
Organizations can either grow leaders and cultivate innovation from within, or they must import human capital from the external market. There is evidence that human capital shortfalls exist within the U.S. Air Force in terms of both uniformed senior leader diversity and innovation. Regulatory sufficiency and benchmarked interest across the military services substantiate an increased level of effort in exploring and implementing lateral entry initiatives to mitigate such shortfalls.
The Department of the Air Force could benefit from using lateral entry programs for field grade officers and above to support the increasing demand in technological career fields — such as for senior-level cyber and space workforces. The talent that could be migrated into the service could also increase the diversity needed to grow and develop leaders, which, under current strength levels, has not been possible.
Although barriers and obstacles exist in implementing lateral entry initiatives beyond technical fields and levels of seniority, the benefits of both increasing the technological acumen where needed and diversifying the senior ranks will be worth the workforce analysis required to optimize the program. Some of the more-specific topics to be considered in pre-implementation strategy analysis include limitations on career fields, lateral entry into command or directorship opportunities, limitations on the level of seniority or senior positions, service commitments and obligations, transition of laterally entered senior officers, and benefits. This publication may have broader applicability across the military services — all of which are navigating how to best implement lateral entry programs.
This work was conducted within the Workforce, Development, and Health Program of RAND Project AIR FORCE.
This commentary is part of the RAND expert insight series. RAND Expert Insights present perspectives on timely policy issues. All RAND Expert Insights undergo peer review to ensure high standards for quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.