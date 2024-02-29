The Emerging Competitive Paradigm
A Contest of Effective Governance
Published Feb 29, 2024
Download eBook for Free
Full Document
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.6 MB
Annex
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.2 MB
This paper is part of a larger project that considers the societal sources of national dynamism and competitive advantage. The first phase of analysis generated an intriguing insight: that competitive success in great-power rivalries comes, in part, from being effectively aligned to the demands of a historical era. Nations with the capacity to match the economic, technological, social, and military requirements of their time stand to gain tremendous competitive advantage. This paper investigates that idea in more depth, offering one theory of an emerging competitive paradigm and defining indicators of success.
To explore the idea of competitive paradigm, RAND researchers undertook four phases of analysis. First, the researchers identified evidence of earlier competitive paradigms in periodized treatments of economic, social, and military history was identified. Second, they surveyed long-term trend analyses that laid out specific scenarios for future strategic paradigms. Third, major economic, political, social, technological, and military trends today—the building blocks of an emerging paradigm—were independently reviewed. Fourth, using that analysis, this paper outlines one interpretation of the essential character of the emerging competitive paradigm.
Research conducted by
This work was prepared for the Office of Net Assessment and completed within the International Security and Defense Policy Center of the RAND National Security Research Division.
This commentary is part of the RAND expert insight series. RAND Expert Insights present perspectives on timely policy issues. All RAND Expert Insights undergo peer review to ensure high standards for quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.