Toward a New Paradigm in U.S. Foreign Policy

In this Perspective, the authors call for the development of a new paradigm for U.S. foreign policy—a “whole of America” approach anchored in a shared understanding that the nation’s governments, businesses, civil society, and academic institutions all have unique roles to play in defending core U.S. principles of democracy and freedom.

