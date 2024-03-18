Developing the Department of the Air Force Military Workforce of the Future

A key takeaway is that, while the Department of the Air Force can take specific actions to prepare for each individual future scenario, ultimately it must incorporate more flexible and dynamic personnel management practices in the short term to prepare for whatever future environment emerges.

In March 2023, the Air Force Futures office released the Air Force Global Futures Report: Joint Functions in 2040 , which describes scenarios ranging from continued great-power competition to the collapse of the global world order. In this paper, the author considers how the Department of the Air Force should develop its military workforce now to prepare for the scenarios described in the Global Futures Report .

This work was prepared for the Department of the Air Force and conducted within the Workforce, Development, and Health Program of RAND Project AIR FORCE.

This commentary is part of the RAND expert insight series. RAND Expert Insights present perspectives on timely policy issues. All RAND Expert Insights undergo peer review to ensure high standards for quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.