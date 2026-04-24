When Economic Security Meets Economic Statecraft
Principles for a New Era
Expert InsightsPublished Apr 24, 2026
Principles for a New Era
Expert InsightsPublished Apr 24, 2026
U.S. economic security policy and economic statecraft once operated in parallel with minimal friction. That separation has broken down. The authors trace the breakdown through five phases of U.S. policy since 2001—from post-September 11, 2001, counterterrorism finance to the 2025 International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs—and propose four principles for policymakers: clarity of purpose, economic soundness, legitimacy, and sustainability.
Funding for this effort was provided by gifts from RAND supporters and income from operations. The work was conducted in the Infrastructure and Justice Program of RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
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