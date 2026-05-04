Open-Weight AI Models Require Proportional Evaluation Approaches
Expert InsightsPublished May 4, 2026
Expert InsightsPublished May 4, 2026
Open-weight AI models (OWMs) introduce distinct risk factors for which existing evaluation practices, largely designed for closed-weight model deployment, fail to account. The authors propose proportional evaluation (PE) approaches for OWMs, then systematically review current evaluation practices of OWMs released in 2025 through April 2026, finding that only one of the 37 families of models reviewed fulfills PE1–4 and most do not fulfill any.
This effort was independently initiated and conducted by the Center on Center on AI, Security, and Technology within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts and grants from philanthropic supporters.
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