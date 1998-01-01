Toekomstverkenning Sector Marktordening [Understanding the Future of the Market Regulation Department (of RVI)]

RAND Europe was asked to help the Market Organization Sector of the Rijksverkeersinspectie (SMO/RVI) choose an appropriate, flexible, pro-active role for the year 2002 and beyond. The SMO/RVI has a critical role in implementing, monitoring and enforcing a wide set of regulations in the field of transport. However, the environment within which it operates is subject to pressures for change from within and without. Changes in the organization of regulated industries, integration of European markets, and evolving views of the proper role of government could have a serious impact on the functioning of the organization in the future. All of these factors need to be taken into account in developing such a vision. In conducting this project, RAND set up meetings with individual experts as well as groups of stakeholders to identify major trends, developments, and uncertainties relevant to RVI's future, built three scenarios to comprehend different future roles, and organized seminar games involving different interest groups to finally develop a vision of an appropriate and adaptive role that RVI could fulfill in 2002 and beyond.

