A Parametric Model for the Allocation of Fire Companies
ResearchPublished 1974
ResearchPublished 1974
Describes a method for the allocation of fire companies to regions of a city. The method avoids the difficulty of predetermining a specific allocation criterion by allowing the decisionmaker to generate allocations for a complete range of criteria through use of a single trade-off parameter. Among the criteria incorporated by the model are the minimization of city-wide travel time, the equalization of average regional travel times, and the equalization of company workloads. A comparison of the allocations generated by the model with the actual allocation of fire companies in New York City shows that, for one value of the trade-off parameter, the model produces results that correspond closely to the Fire Department's allocation policy.
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