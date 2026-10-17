A Parametric Model for the Allocation of Fire Companies
User's Manual
ResearchPublished 1974
User's Manual
ResearchPublished 1974
Prepared to provide systems analysts and data processing personnel with a user's manual for a computer program that implements The New York City-RAND Institute's Parametric Allocation Model. This model can be used to generate and evaluate allocations of fire companies to regions of a city. The program, named PAM, operates in an interactive environment on a time-shared computer system. The Parametric Allocation Model was originally developed and applied to the allocation of fire companies in New York City under a contract with the New York City Fire Department to improve the deployment of their fire-fighting equipment. It has since been used to analyze the deployment of fire companies in several other cities, including: Yonkers, New York; Wilmington, Delaware; and Jersey City, New Jersey. A companion report provides a technical description of the Parametric Allocation Model (R-1615). A forthcoming report will describe the model and its uses for fire department administrators and city officials (R-1646/1).
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