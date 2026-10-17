A Parametric Model for the Allocation of Fire Companies
Executive Summary
ResearchPublished 1974
Executive Summary
ResearchPublished 1974
A nontechnical overview of the Parametric Allocation Model that was developed at The New York City-RAND Institute determining how to allocate fire-fighting resources to various regions of a city. It is designed to help city administrators and fire department managers understand when the model should be used, how it works, what information it supplies, and what data and resources are needed to employ it. The Parametric Allocation Model provides a user with a general picture of the number of fire companies to be assigned to different regions of the city. It is inexpensive to use, and requires very little data. But it cannot be used to evaluate specific locations for the companies in detail. Its primary purpose is to assist in the initial steps of a fire station location study. (See also R-1646/2 and R-1615.)
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