A Training Course in Deployment of Emergency Services
Instructor's Manual
ResearchPublished 1974
Instructor's Manual
ResearchPublished 1974
Outlines a series of lectures for instructors who wish to present a one- to five-day course in deployment of emergency services. Included are lesson plans, references, and examples of visual aids that can be used. The lectures are suitable for a variety of audiences, including fire service administrators and planning officers, police patrol administrators and planning officers, ambulance agency personnel, city officials, operations research analysts, and mixtures of these groups. Topics include general principles for deployment analysis; computer models for patrol car allocation and beat design, fire station siting, and relocation of fire units; data collection; and applications. (See also R-1784/2.)
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