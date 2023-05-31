Project
Climate change dilemmas for UK Defence and Security
May 31, 2023
The Global Strategic Partnership led by RAND Europe conducted a study exploring the implications of climate-change-related developments on the UK Ministry of Defence's ability to deliver its priority outcomes. We developed narrative vignettes to facilitate discussion of climate change dilemmas and implications under different climate pathways. We analysed vignettes in a participatory event and formulated recommendations for UK MOD and partners.
Exploring implications, challenges, opportunities and threats through future scenarios
Climate change is set to fundamentally shape the future of humanity. It has been recognised as a threat multiplier and a driver of instability with the potential to alter geopolitics and state behaviours, as well as to aggravate political, socio-economic, and environmental tensions, and to foster violence and conflict. Climate change effects are expected to negatively affect the functioning of armed forces, putting significant strain on the resilience of infrastructure and capabilities, exacerbating operating environment conditions and hampering military capabilities' effectiveness.
In this context, the Global Strategic Partnership (GSP) led by RAND Europe conducted a study exploring the implications of climate-change-related developments on the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD)'s ability to deliver five priority outcomes:
To achieve the objective of this study, we developed narrative vignettes to facilitate discussion and analysis of climate change implications with stakeholders and experts in a participatory event.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Exploring climate change implications for defence and security
Chapter Three
Conclusions and recommendations
Annex A
Methodology, approach and materials
Annex B
Understanding climate change and its possible pathways
Annex C
Vignette 1 - Competition in the Arctic
Annex D
Vignette 2 - Failed harvests in sub-Saharan Africa
Annex E
Vignette 3 - Energy transition and the growing dominance of China
Annex F
Vignette 4 - UK defence assistance in crises
This study was commissioned by the Climate-change and Sustainability (CC&S) Directorate within the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the Secretary of State's Office for Net Assessment and Challenge (SONAC) and the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC). The research was conducted by RAND Europe.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
