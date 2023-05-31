Climate Change Dilemmas for UK Defence and Security

Climate change is set to fundamentally shape the future of humanity. It has been recognised as a threat multiplier and a driver of instability with the potential to alter geopolitics and state behaviours, as well as to aggravate political, socio-economic, and environmental tensions, and to foster violence and conflict. Climate change effects are expected to negatively affect the functioning of armed forces, putting significant strain on the resilience of infrastructure and capabilities, exacerbating operating environment conditions and hampering military capabilities' effectiveness.

In this context, the Global Strategic Partnership (GSP) led by RAND Europe conducted a study exploring the implications of climate-change-related developments on the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD)'s ability to deliver five priority outcomes:

Strengthening the UK's national security by delivering threat-based defence decision-making. Protecting the UK and its Overseas Territories. Enhancing global security through persistent engagement and response to crises. Contributing to NATO's collective deterrence and defence. Modernising and integrating defence capabilities by taking a whole-force approach and increasing the use of technology and innovation.

To achieve the objective of this study, we developed narrative vignettes to facilitate discussion and analysis of climate change implications with stakeholders and experts in a participatory event.