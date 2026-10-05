Digital infrastructure—fiber-optic cables, 5G networks, and artificial intelligence systems—is central to the U.S.-China rivalry. The authors identify factors that determine who wins influence in third-country digital markets, from cost and financing to ecosystem bundling and geopolitical alignment. China holds structural advantages, but the United States retains meaningful strengths. The authors offer five strategic priorities to close the gap.
The Emerging Digital Battleground
The Critical Factors That Produce Advantage in the U.S.-China Competition for Digital Networks
This research was independently initiated and made possible by RAND’s own resources, including income from operations, unrestricted gifts from RAND supporters, and distributions from its long-term investment fund.
Cost, bundled ecosystems, and on-the-ground presence give China structural advantages in the global digital network competition—but the United States can still catch up.
The digital networks connecting the world—fiber-optic cables, 5G systems, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and space-based systems—are becoming the commanding heights of 21st-century geopolitics. Nations that shape this infrastructure will gain outsize influence over economic growth, security relationships, and governance norms.
China has pursued that influence aggressively through its Digital Silk Road, a component of the Belt and Road Initiative. The United States, meanwhile, lacks a coherent, well-resourced strategy to respond. RAND researchers used case studies, domain analyses, and interviews with U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders to identify what determines who wins this competition.
Key Takeaways
China’s bundled ecosystem is its sharpest competitive weapon.
China’s leading advantage isn’t any single technology but its ability to combine hardware, software, financing, training, and diplomacy into turnkey packages that individual Western firms struggle to match.
Cost and financing drive adoption decisions in developing countries.
Across every domain examined, financing was the most consistently cited factor in third-country procurement choices. In 2023, China’s export credit financing totaled $39 billion, versus the United States’ $2.7 billion.
The United States retains real advantages, but time is short.
U.S. and allied firms lead in AI, subsea cables, cloud computing, and space launch. However, China is investing heavily to catch up. Third-country decisions could lock in dependencies for decades.
Most countries hedge rather than choose sides.
Few nations align exclusively with either ecosystem. They mix Chinese hardware with Western software and court both sides, potentially allowing China to accumulate influence without achieving outright dominance.
Recommendations
Develop a national strategy and coordinating office:
Create a single empowered body to align public and private efforts and replace the fragmented, agency-siloed approach.
Close the financing gap:
Establish dedicated digital network financing programs that match China’s concessional terms as closely as possible.
Where single-country terms cannot match Chinese offers, pursue pooled allied financing.
Leverage allied synergies:
Coordinate a U.S.–European Union–Japan approach that pools resources, shares technology offerings, and presents unified financing packages to multiply U.S. competitive capacity.
Build on-the-ground presence:
Embed a cadre of digital service officers in key partner countries to support contract wins, train local workforces on Western platforms, and cultivate long-term relationships.
Renew norm-building coalitions:
Establish and maintain a coalition of countries committed to open, interoperable, and secure digital standards, without demanding the exclusivity that most hedging states will refuse.
Methodology
RAND researchers used four complementary lines of analysis. They reviewed publicly available literature on digital network competition and China’s Digital Silk Road; conducted in-depth assessments of four priority domains—physical connectivity and infrastructure, wireless and Internet of Things networks and standards, AI infrastructure and data ecosystems, and space systems; built five original case studies examining digital network competition in Costa Rica, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Serbia and in the subsea cable sector; and conducted roughly a dozen interviews with current and former U.S. government officials and private-sector leaders with direct experience in digital network competition.
Mazarr, Michael J., Habiba Ahmed, Marzia Giambertoni, Shea Henderson, Robert Ulrich Nagel, and Christian Trotti, The Emerging Digital Battleground: The Critical Factors That Produce Advantage in the U.S.-China Competition for Digital Networks, RAND Corporation, RR-A4569-1, 2026. As of October 12, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4569-1.html
Chicago Manual of Style
Mazarr, Michael J., Habiba Ahmed, Marzia Giambertoni, Shea Henderson, Robert Ulrich Nagel, and Christian Trotti, The Emerging Digital Battleground: The Critical Factors That Produce Advantage in the U.S.-China Competition for Digital Networks. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4569-1.html.
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