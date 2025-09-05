Interpersonal Risk and Organizational Reward
Assessing Psychological Safety and Personnel Outcomes in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
ResearchPublished Sep 5, 2025
Assessing Psychological Safety and Personnel Outcomes in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
ResearchPublished Sep 5, 2025
U.S. federal agencies have an enormous variety of responsibilities in their work to serve the American people, and for their staff, they must make personnel metrics, such as job satisfaction, team performance, and retention key considerations for agency leaders. However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has struggled in its personnel management efforts. The literature focused on primarily private sector institutions has identified psychological safety — a construct that examines the extent to which employees can report errors, voice dissent, and take professional interpersonal risks without fear of retribution — as a meaningful driver of improved employee outcomes.
The author of this dissertation explores psychological safety as an interpersonal dynamic that quietly influences outcomes of interest at DHS, a public-sector institution with a high-stakes national security mission. The author uses regression analysis, semi-structured interviews, and exploratory factor analysis and ultimately finds that psychological safety has universally significant positive associations with DHS personnel outcomes and is a valuable workplace dynamic for personnel management improvement efforts. These findings hold for federal personnel working in the six largest federal agencies.
More broadly, interpersonal dynamics are found to have more-significant associations with teamwork quality evaluations than other workplace factors. The author also discusses additional insights, including the importance of a balanced exercise of authority among public-sector leaders, the critical relationship between leadership and psychological safety in national security institutions, and the trade-offs that managers could face in determining how to improve specific workplace outcomes.
This document was submitted as a dissertation in March 2025 in partial fulfillment of the requirements of the Frederick S. Pardee Ph.D. in Policy Analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy. The faculty committee that supervised and approved the dissertation consisted of Charles Goldman (chair), Thomas Trail, David Luckey, and Benjamin Storey (external reader).
This publication is part of the RAND dissertation series. Dissertations are written by Ph.D. candidates at the RAND School of Public Policy and supervised, reviewed, and approved by a RAND School faculty committee overseeing each dissertation. The RAND School is the world's leading producer of Ph.D.'s in policy analysis.
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