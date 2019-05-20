Database of Literature on Oil Spills and Public Health

The Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities (CRGC) is working to assess and address the impact of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the health, social, and economic wellbeing of Gulf Coast communities. To better understand the health effects of the spill on communities, the CRGC designed and administered a community-based telephone survey of residents. In designing that survey, it was vital that the team consult the available literature to understand what was known about the health effects of oil spills. Researchers therefore conducted a literature review on the health impacts of oil spills to identify both what was already known about the effects of oil spills and gaps in our knowledge. This document describes the literature search we undertook, and the corresponding database presents the results from that search.

The development of this database was made possible by a grant from the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative. This research was conducted in the Community Health and Environmental Policy Program within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.

