Photo by Parradee/Adobe Stock

Event Details

Date: Jul 4, 2024 Time: 15:30 to 16:00 - Registration

16:00 to 17:00 - Panel discussion

17:00 to 18:30 - Reception Location: The King's Ballroom

Kazernestraat 38, 2514 CT Den Haag

Programme

Recent events, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have underscored the pressing need for nations to enhance their societal resilience against military threats. The concept of societal resilience has gained significant traction, prompting discussions on proactive measures to safeguard our communities in times of crisis.

In a new publication, RAND Europe delves into the intricacies of societal resilience for the national security of the Netherlands, drawing insights from international experiences. The report reflects on lessons learned from countries like Sweden, which have adopted comprehensive approaches such as the "Total Defence Concept" to fortify their societal fabric against potential conflicts.

A panel of distinguished speakers will discuss the lessons for the Netherlands. Together, they will explore:

How can the Netherlands strengthen societal resilience in the face of escalating military threats at Europe's borders?

In what ways can public organizations, companies, and citizens collaborate to prepare for these challenges?

Which legal changes are needed to improve societal resilience?

How can insights from international experiences inform and guide efforts to improve societal resilience against threats to national security?

Following the panel discussion, there will be a celebratory drinks reception, where guests will network with industry peers, exchange ideas, and toast to the establishment of RAND's office in the Netherlands.

Questions

Contact events-re@randeurope.org with questions about the event.