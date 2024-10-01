As a discipline devoted to scientifically understanding the social underpinnings of human behavior, sociology is at the core of the work undertaken by RAND researchers. RAND research is motivated by real-world questions or problems, to which RAND sociologists bring theoretical perspectives and methodological tools that help elucidate the role of social context and social actions. RAND sociologists publish articles in academic journals, edited volumes, books, along with reports peer-reviewed and published by RAND. They work in interdisciplinary teams with psychologists, economists, and subject area specialists representing expertise on specific topics.

There are roughly 25 sociologists working throughout RAND, housed within the Economics, Sociology, and Statistics Department and the Behavioral Sciences Department, depending on research orientation and interests. They work across a range of research units including Health Care, Education and Labor, and Social and Economic Well-Being.

Sociologists at RAND bring a wide range of quantitative and qualitative skills to an even wider range of research projects funded by a variety of sponsors, including government agencies and private foundations, to study a diverse set of social problems. These include topics such as racial and ethnic disparities in health behaviors, college access and affordability for low-income students, group dynamics and cohesion in the military, and social networks and behavior. Resources are available to support proposal development by researchers wishing to seek their own funding, including coverage of time and mentoring from senior researchers.

RAND has an active interest group of sociologists who meet regularly for discussion of sociological aspects of RAND work and external speakers.

Employment Opportunities

Specific openings vary. Search the RAND Job Portal for current opportunities.

Related Resources