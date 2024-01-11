RAND research is conducted on a uniquely broad front for clients around the globe that include both the public and private sectors. Research and analysis are carried out by three divisions that address social and economic policy issues, both in the United States and overseas; by four federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) that focus on U.S. national security policy issues; and by RAND's wholly owned subsidiaries, RAND Europe and RAND Australia.

All RAND divisions adhere to the same commitment to high-quality, rigorous analysis and objectivity that has secured RAND's reputation for excellence. Often, several RAND divisions collaborate to conduct work on a specific issue or focus area.

