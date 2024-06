Economists at RAND

Roughly 70 economists, mostly applied microeconomists, belong to the Economics, Sociology, and Statistics Department. They allocate themselves—through an internal labor market—to hundreds of ongoing projects supported by a variety of funders, including government agencies, grant making organizations, and private foundations. Many researchers seek their own funding for their work, and resources are available for writing proposals. Some economists choose to teach or mentor PhD students through the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

Economists at RAND benefit from the depth, breadth, and diversity made possible by their numbers. RAND research is often motivated by real-world questions or problems. Researchers study a wide range of issues across multiple fields, sometimes working alone but more often collaborating with others on disciplinary or interdisciplinary teams. The research often involves developing new models or collecting data. RAND economists publish articles in academic journals, edited volumes, books, and peer-reviewed RAND reports.

Job Opportunities

For mid/senior-level economist openings at RAND, see jobs.rand.org.

Teaching Opportunities

There are numerous opportunities for those researchers who wish to teach. The Pardee RAND Graduate School is the world’s leading producer of Ph.D.s in policy analysis. The curriculum includes graduate microeconomics and econometrics as well as courses in applied subjects like health, organizational economics, education, and labor. RAND economists also teach courses at area universities, including UCLA.

Postdoctoral Training Opportunities